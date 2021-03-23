 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario veteran honoured by Prince’s Trust Award

Madalyn Howitt
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kristin Topping, owner of Sweetlife Flora, tends to her plants in Arnprior, Ontario on March 18, 2021.

Jessica Deeks/The Globe and Mail

Five years after a head injury ended her military career, Kristin Topping has found her purpose in a new passion: plants.

Ms. Topping, who was in the Canadian Armed Forces for 22 years, suffered a concussion in 2016 while riding a roller coaster on a work trip in Orlando. The injury followed several concussions she sustained playing rugby in the military.

The former air force engineer has since found a second career as the owner of Sweetlife Flora, an exotic plant shop she operates out of her home south of Arnprior, Ont., near Ottawa. She started the business in June, 2019, with the help of Operation Entrepreneur, a program run by Prince’s Trust Canada that provides skills, resources and mentorship to help veterans launch their own businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Topping is also one of two recipients this year of the Prince’s Trust Award for her resilience in overcoming her injury and transitioning to a successful career after military service.

“It’s complete validation for everything that I’ve been trying to do,” Ms. Topping said. “It lets me know that I’m on the right track.”

Prince’s Trust Canada, an offshoot of the British charity originally founded by Charles, Prince of Wales, launched Operation Entrepreneur in 2012. The program’s mission is to provide skills, resources and mentorship to help veterans launch their own businesses. The Prince’s Trust Awards are presented annually in Britain. This year’s ceremony was held online this month.

Ms. Topping admitted she never saw herself pursuing entrepreneurship after a career with the military.

“Nobody in the military really talks about what’s next,” she said. “Everyone assumes that they’re going to become a DND [Department of National Defence] contractor or work in the public service, doing exactly what they did when they were in the military.”

However, when she noticed the effects of the concussion were having on her ability to work as an engineer, she felt she could no longer continue in the military.

“After my concussion, I had a really hard time keeping things in my brain,” she said. “If it was something new that I was learning for more than five minutes, it would go in one ear and out the other. I have problems with light sensitivity. I still have an ongoing problem with audio processing disorder.”

Story continues below advertisement

After struggling through rehabilitation, Ms. Topping realized that caring for her growing plant collection helped her feel productive.

“When people suffer a concussion or trauma, they really need to focus on what they’re good at for a while to get their confidence back,” she said. “While I was recovering, taking care of plants was something that I could do. I was taking pride in something that I was actually doing really well at.”

Kathleen Kilgour, the senior program manager of Operation Entrepreneur, said veterans who have suffered injuries often struggle to find careers after they’ve left the military.

“Sometimes [entrepreneurship] is the only option for people who have experienced physical or mental injuries. They can’t do a 9-to-5 job,” said Ms. Kilgour, noting that the average age of people who leave the military is 41.

“It just takes them longer to get going because it’s intense.”

The program allows participants to share their business ideas with other veterans and network with former soldiers who have successfully made the switch to entrepreneurship.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think people realize how important it is – that time to think in a safe place,” Ms. Kilgour said. “You have to give people the time they need to move forward.”

She added that veterans often find it difficult to switch from a mission-first mindset to prioritizing themselves and their ambitions.

Ms. Topping credited the support she received from the program for helping her apply her military training to her new career in horticulture.

“In the military we don’t think a lot of our skills are transferable,” she said.

“We have leadership and problem-solving skills. We were taught how to start something and finish something. … I think that people just need to realize that they’re leaving the military with a whole stack full of things that they can bring to almost any job they want.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies