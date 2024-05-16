Ontario warns Toronto to drop drug decriminalization request

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters on Jan. 11, 2023, in Etobicoke, Ont.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, is warning Toronto’s medical officer of health to drop her request for a B.C.-style exemption from federal laws to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs in the city, saying if she fails to rescind its application, the province will be forced to act.

In a terse letter sent on Friday to Toronto Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa, Ms. Jones also says that after a review of supervised drug consumption sites, prompted by a fatal shooting outside one such facility in Toronto’s Leslieville area, she plans to bring in unspecified “enhanced accountability measures” for these sites “to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of the public is protected.”

The letter, also signed by provincial Solicitor-General Michael Kerzner, says the government was responding to recent comments from Toronto Public Health that it had received no “formal” notice of Ontario’s opposition to what Ms. Jones calls Toronto’s “misguided request to decriminalize dangerous illegal drugs.” The ministers write that if Dr. de Villa does not rescind the application, Ontario would “be forced to explore all options available to us.”

“While our government has already been perfectly clear on multiple occasions, please consider this as formal as possible: Ontario is 100 per cent opposed to your proposal,” the letter reads.

“Under no circumstances will our government ever support your request, which would only add to crime and public drug use while doing nothing to support people struggling with addiction. We will also be making our opposition clear to the federal government.”

Toronto’s proposal, first submitted to Health Canada two years ago, has been vehemently condemned in recent weeks by both Premier Doug Ford and his associate Minister for Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo, in the wake of B.C.’s request for Ottawa to roll back its experiment with the decriminalization of hard drugs amid an outcry in that province over public drug use.

“We are frankly surprised that, in the aftermath of British Columbia’s decision to walk back its decriminalization experiment, Toronto Public Health has not already rescinded its request,” the Ontario ministers’ letter reads.

“The recent disastrous examples of British Columbia and other jurisdictions that have attempted this experiment are just the latest examples that show decriminalization does not work. Instead, it encourages dangerous behaviour in public spaces, victimizes innocent people and undermines law enforcement’s ability to protect our communities.”

The letter comes days after Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told The Globe in an interview that the debate over her city’s application to Health Canada, which predates her time as mayor, had become a “diversion” from the urgent need for provincial and federal governments to address the overdose crisis and spend more on supportive housing and addiction treatment programs. She said decriminalization would not work without these supports in place first.

“You can politicize it and have a big fight over it, but at the end of the day, people continue to die,” Ms. Chow said, noting the 500 overdose deaths Toronto recorded in 2022.

Dr. de Villa, who announced this week that she would leave her post at the end of the year, had also told The Globe in a recent interview that she would be happy to work with governments on areas where they agree, such as boosting funding for treatment programs.

But she also said she stood by her recommendation on decriminalization, saying it was needed to reduce the stigma around drug use so that fewer people use, and overdose, alone, and more are likely to seek help.

Last week, Ottawa agreed to a request from B.C.’s provincial government, just 15 months into a three-year pilot project, to partly roll back its drug-exemption in the face of concerns from mayors, hospitals and opposition critics.

Late last month, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was tossed out of the Commons for calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “wacko” for allowing the B.C. exemption. Mr. Ford has vowed to fight Toronto’s application “tooth and nail” and his Associate Minster of Mental Health and Addictions has called the idea a “made-in-Toronto disaster waiting to happen.”

Mr. Trudeau and his Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ya’ara Saks, have already been pouring cold water on Toronto’s application.

Asked about it earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it sound like the proposal did not exist, saying the city had “no active application.” Just days earlier, his government had issued a statement saying the request was “under review” by Health Canada.

Mr. Trudeau later told the House of Commons that Ottawa would only work with jurisdictions seeking this kind of exemption with provincial approval. That would rule out Toronto’s request.

Ms. Saks has called Toronto’s application “dormant.” Her office also issued a statement saying federal officials had asked a number of questions about the proposal and that Toronto had not responded to them.

But Dr. de Villa told The Globe last week that her office has been in “regular contact” with Health Canada officials, and that all the federal government’s questions had been answered “to the best of our abilities.”

Toronto’s 153-page request to Health Canada, first filed in 2022 and updated in March, 2023, was supported by Toronto Public Health, an array of harm-reduction experts and Toronto Police.