Ontario watchdog confirms police officer fired the shot that killed one-year-old during standoff

Molly HayesCrime and Justice
Open this photo in gallery

Police block the road on County Road 17 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 during an incident in which a child was shot dead.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Two and a half months after a one-year-old baby was shot and killed during a police standoff in a rural Ontario community, the province’s police watchdog has confirmed that an officer did indeed fire the fatal shot.

“The SIU can today confirm that the child’s death on November 26, 2020 in Kawartha Lakes was the result of being shot by police,” the Special Investigations Unit, which is called in to investigate anytime an encounter with police ends in serious injury or death, or allegations of sexual assault, said in a statement Thursday.

The announcement confirmed what had been suspected since the child’s death on Nov. 27, near Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting followed a standoff between the baby’s 33-year-old father and Ontario Provincial Police officers, who were responding to an alleged call about a child abduction in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

In previous statements, the SIU had said that after the man’s pickup truck had collided with an OPP cruiser and another car, when three officers began shooting at the man. The child, who was in the backseat of the truck, was fatally struck. The father was also shot, and died in hospital days later.

Because a handgun was recovered in the truck in addition to the three police-issued firearms seized from the scene, the SIU was initially unable to say which gun had fired the shots that killed the child.

In their statement Thursday, the SIU cited forensic evidence as well as reports prepared by the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

The statement did not clarify Thursday whether that handgun was deemed to have been fired or not.

The SIU said it will continue to investigate whether the officers involved should face any criminal charges in connection with the case.

