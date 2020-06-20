Ontario watchdog to investigate fatal police shooting in Mississauga

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was shot by officers in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say they were responding to a “man in crisis” in a residence at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

They say police fired at the man during an interaction.

They say he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency automatically called to investigate incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.