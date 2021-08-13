Ontario wildfire evacuees head home, but one First Nation still evacuating

Open this photo in gallery The sun rises through a cover of wildfire smoke above the CN Tower and downtown skyline in Toronto on July 20, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Most residents of First Nations in northwestern Ontario who were evacuated due to the threat of nearby wildfires are heading home.

The province says hundreds of members of three communities – Pikangikum First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation, Poplar Hill First Nation – are in the process of being repatriated.

Those who were evacuated from two other communities, North Spirit Lake First Nation and Cat Lake First Nation, have all returned home.

But the province says Wabaseemoong Independent First Nation is still evacuating residents due to the threat of smoke from burning forest fires.

So far, close to 500 people from that First Nation have been taken to host communities across the province.

There are 105 active fires burning in northwestern Ontario, with 12 not under control, four being held, nine under control and 80 being monitored.

