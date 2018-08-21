Ontario will move ahead with Toronto council cut despite city’s court challenge

The Ontario government says it will move ahead with a plan to cut Toronto city council nearly in half despite local politicians deciding to mount a court challenge against the province over the issue.
A spokesman for Premier Doug Ford says the province will be implementing legislation that will cut Toronto city council from 47 to 25 seats.
Toronto councillors voted yesterday to pursue a court challenge in hope of having the legislation — which passed last week — overturned.
The city will now take part in a Superior Court hearing on Aug. 31.
Ford has said cutting council will make decision-making more efficient in Toronto, and has ruled out taking similar action in other municipalities in the province.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has called the council-cutting move “wrong and unacceptable,” citing the lack of public input on the plan, which was announced ahead of a fall municipal election.
