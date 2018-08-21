 Skip to main content

Ontario will move ahead with Toronto council cut despite city’s court challenge

Ontario will move ahead with Toronto council cut despite city’s court challenge

The Canadian Press

The Ontario government says it will move ahead with a plan to cut Toronto city council nearly in half despite local politicians deciding to mount a court challenge against the province over the issue.

A spokesman for Premier Doug Ford says the province will be implementing legislation that will cut Toronto city council from 47 to 25 seats.

Toronto councillors voted yesterday to pursue a court challenge in hope of having the legislation — which passed last week — overturned.

The city will now take part in a Superior Court hearing on Aug. 31.

Ford has said cutting council will make decision-making more efficient in Toronto, and has ruled out taking similar action in other municipalities in the province.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has called the council-cutting move “wrong and unacceptable,” citing the lack of public input on the plan, which was announced ahead of a fall municipal election.

