Ontario will move to step 2 of reopening plan on June 30

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontario will move to step 2 of reopening plan on June 30

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A closed nail salon on King Street in Toronto on June 4, 2020.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is moving into the second step of its reopening plan on June 30, two days ahead of schedule, which allows shopping malls, hair salons and amusement parks to reopen with capacity limits.

The change comes as Ontario has surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination targets for even the third step of its plan, which is not supposed to begin until later in July.

So far, 76.5 per cent of adults in the province have received a first dose, and 27.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proceeding safely with the re-opening of our province and will continue to work around the clock until the job is done,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

Am I eligible for a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose? The latest rules by province

Step 2 of the province’s three-part plan, which was scheduled to begin July 2, further loosens restrictions but keeps most indoor activities closed. It allows for outdoor gatherings of 25 people, smaller indoor gatherings of five people, non-essential retail including malls to reopen at 25 per cent capacity, and personal care services to resume at 25 per cent capacity. Overnight camps will also be allowed to reopen, in addition to day camps which have been permitted since the province entered step 1 on June 11.

Outdoor sports leagues can also open, but indoor gyms remain closed. Indoor weddings, funerals and religious services are permitted at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor amusement parks, waterparks and fairs can also resume with reduced capacity.

Mr. Ford’s government is facing pressure from the business community to move into step 3 of its plan faster, which would allow larger indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor dining and indoor sports facilities to resume.

“Opening malls, personal services two days earlier will help, but the reopening should really begin [Thursday] and include far more businesses (gyms, entertainment, indoor dining),” Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said on social media.

Step 3 of the government’s reopening plan requires 70 to 80 per cent of adults to be vaccinated with one dose, and 25 per cent of adults to be fully vaccinated. The government says other factors are at play as well, including hospital capacity and case numbers, and officials have said they are monitoring the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The government said Thursday it will remain in step 2 for “approximately” 21 days to allow vaccines to reach their full effectiveness and to evaluate any impacts before moving on to step 3 of the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario also said since entering step 1 on June 11, the provincial case rate declined by 24.6 per cent between June 11 and 17. As of June 22, the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive-care units was 305, including 10 patients from Manitoba, compared to 450 patients two weeks earlier.

Outgoing chief medical officer of health David Williams is set to hold his final press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday alongside the new medical officer Kieran Moore, where the reopening plan will be discussed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ford is set to receive his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at an Etobicoke pharmacy.

More to come

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies