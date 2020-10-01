 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario will not appeal court ruling against carbon tax stickers, minister says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A gas pump displays an anti-carbon tax sticker in Toronto, on Aug. 29, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government says it will not appeal a court ruling against its anti-carbon tax stickers.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford’s office says the province will abide by the decision.

Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge struck down the law that forced gas stations to display the stickers.

Justice Edward Morgan said the Progressive Conservative government went too far in mandating the stickers, and the legislation could not be justified under the charter.

Under the law, gas stations that didn’t display the stickers faced fines of up to $10,000 per day, though a judge later lowered the daily penalty to $150.

Morgan said in his ruling the companies can now choose to leave them up or tear them down.

In 2018, the federal government announced that all provinces would need to implement a carbon-pricing system by April 1, 2019 and those that didn't would fall under a federal carbon tax. But what is carbon pricing anyway?

