 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario will not extend winter break for schools despite surging COVID-19 cases

Caroline AlphonsoEducation Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks during a sitting of the provincial legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 14, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s Education Minister says the government will not extend the winter break for its two million students even as the province continues to set records for COVID-19 infections.

Stephen Lecce released a statement on Wednesday that he had consulted with David Williams, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the public-health measures table on extending the winter break.

“We … have determined that an extended winter holiday is not necessary at this time, given Ontario’s strong safety protocols, low levels of transmission and safety within our schools,” Mr. Lecce said.

Story continues below advertisement

Closing schools for a period of time has been the focus of recent discussions among educators and public-health officials. Provincial governments have been reluctant to close schools, even temporarily, pointing to the social and emotional well-being of children. However, as the pandemic caseload in communities increases, educators and public-health officials worry how this will affect classrooms.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters last week that an extended closing around the winter break was being considered, but he emphasized his reluctance to take such a drastic step.

In Quebec, schools accounted for 21 per cent of the province’s cases, an increase of five percentage points over five weeks, according to an analysis by The Globe and Mail.

In Ontario, meanwhile, where community case counts have been persistently high, schools accounted for 7 per cent of all cases. School boards have implemented a number of health and safety measures, including physical distancing and having students wear masks in classrooms.

The organization representing Ontario’s directors of education had requested the ministry extend the winter break so staff and students would not return to school buildings on Jan. 4.

Tony Pontes, executive director of the Council of Ontario Directors of Education, told The Globe last week that directors were worried about students and staff who may gather with their families over the December holidays and then return to school just days later. By reopening schools on Jan. 11, Mr. Pontes said, it would help schools remain open longer.

Mr. Lecce said the government will “closely monitor all indicators, trends and numbers,” but the plan was for students to remain in school.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to consider any option and take decisive action to ensure we deliver on this shared priority of keeping schools open in January and beyond,” he said.

Also on Wednesday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board said an education worker died after becoming infected with COVID-19. The 67-year-old was an employee at the St. Francis De Sales School in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area. Students in one class, a teacher and the school principal are in self-isolation.

Brendan Browne, the board’s director of education, offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family and school community in a tweet on Wednesday.

With a report from Chen Wang

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies