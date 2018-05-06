 Skip to main content

Ontario wind storm blamed for three deaths

MILTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

The company that employed two men who were struck by a falling tree in a massive windstorm Friday says both men have now died.

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont., when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, leaving a 28-year-old man dead at the scene and badly injuring another.

On Saturday afternoon, employer Miller Tree wrote on Twitter that the second man had died.

Halton Regional Police confirmed the death, adding that the man was only 18 years old.

The storm is also blamed for the death of a man in his fifties who was killed Friday in Hamilton while trying to clear a downed power line.

Meanwhile, utilities in Ontario and Quebec say they’re making progress reconnecting the hundreds of thousands of people blacked out by the storm.

Ontario’s Hydro One reported Sunday morning that approximately 100,000 customers remained in the dark, down from a peak of more than 200,000.

Toronto Hydro crews were still working to reconnect some 4,200 customers, while in Quebec the Sunday morning number was about 20,000.

