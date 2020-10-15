Ontario woman charged for violating quarantine rules, returning to work at care home

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly in Ottawa on Nov. 20, 2019. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

An Ontario woman has been charged with breaching federal quarantine rules after allegedly returning to work in a long-term care facility soon after travelling abroad.

Ottawa police say a complaint received Oct. 2 alleged the woman had returned to Canada on Sept. 26.

They allege she was required under the Quarantine Act to quarantine until Oct. 9 but returned to work on Sept. 30 at a long-term care facility in Ottawa.

Police say management sent the employee home and cleaned the facility after learning of the situation, and no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old woman has since been charged with failing to comply with the 14-day isolation condition of the Quarantine Act, and with causing risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm under the act.

She has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 24.

