Ontario woman sentenced to 12 1/2 years for importing fentanyl, other drugs in Quebec

Ontario woman sentenced to 12 1/2 years for importing fentanyl, other drugs in Quebec

Montreal
The Woodland, Ontario resident was arrested in November 2018.

Joshua Lott/Reuters

The RCMP says an Ontario woman has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years behind bars after pleading guilty on Tuesday to charges of importing fentanyl and other illegal drugs into Quebec.

Tracey B. Fitzpatrick, 53, pleaded guilty to importing the illegal drugs to various Canada Post outlets in the Montreal and Ottawa areas, using about 10 false identities in an attempt to mislead investigators, police said in a statement.

German customs officials in Frankfurt alerted the RCMP to a package they’d intercepted in September 2018 containing heroin and chemicals used for methamphetamine production, concealed inside electronic equipment.

The package had been bound for a post office in the Montreal suburb of Kirkland.

The following month, RCMP investigators watched Fitzpatrick go to the post office to retrieve the package and visit two other postal counters to in Laval and St-Eustache, where she picked up envelopes with fentanyl.

The Woodland, Ont., resident was arrested and released, but was arrested again a few weeks in November 2018 when police executed a search warrant at a storage facility rented under a fake name in Nepean, Ont., where they discovered cocaine and other trafficking materials.

