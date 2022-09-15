A paramedic tends to a patient in a hallway at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 25.The Canadian Press

Ceciley White is worried about where her 81-year-old sister will end up once she’s ready to leave hospital now that Ontario has brought in rules that would move discharged patients awaiting long-term care to nursing homes up to 150 kilometres away.

Dianne Marshall is in a hospital in Brockville, Ont., with a gallbladder problem, White said. That issue, compounded by her existing poor kidney function and fibromyalgia, means her recovery will not be easy and surgery, if it happens, will be complicated.

Marshall will likely need help wherever she ends up going after the hospital – her 83-year-old husband has serious heart issues and is limited in how much he can support his wife, White said.

Recovery in a long-term care home is on the table, White said, especially if surgery is required, but the new rules detailed by the province this week have Marshall’s family worried about what the future will bring.

“We’re terrified right now, we feel powerless,” White said in an interview.

The province said Wednesday that patients who have been discharged from hospital and are awaiting a spot in long-term care can be moved to nursing homes not of their choosing up to 70 kilometres away in southern Ontario and up to 150 kilometres away in northern regions, with charges of $400 per day if they refuse.

The rules are part of government efforts to ease pressures on hospitals, which have seen emergency department closures for periods of time and a massive surgical backlog.

White said her sister has been in hospital since Sunday after her husband called an ambulance. The family hopes she will recover enough to go home, but the future is uncertain.

“If they sent her far from her husband to recover in a nursing home, they’d be devastated,” said White, who lives in Ajax, Ont. “You’d have two people ready to give up on life and that’s why this new law is cruel.”

White, 71, said she herself is healthy and walks five to seven kilometres a day, but realizes she’s one bad fall from being sent to hospital.

“I’ve done some face plants, I’m known for being clumsy, but now I’m thinking, do I want to take a chance going to the hospital if I don’t know where I’ll end up?” she said.

“As ridiculous as that sounds, these thoughts are in my mind now.”

The new rules on the distance patients can be transferred take effect Wednesday of next week, with hospitals required to charge patients who refuse starting Nov. 20.

The regulations apply to hospital patients deemed by doctors to need an “alternate level of care” who have been placed on a wait-list to get into a long-term care home. The province said there are about 1,800 such patients across the province.

The new rules will help free up at least 250 hospital beds in the first six months, the province said.

Legislation that gave rise to the rules was pushed through without public hearings and has sparked outrage from seniors and advocates.

Patricia Spindel, the co-founder of Seniors for Social Action, said the new law amounts to financial coercion to force patients into facilities they do not want to go to.

“They’re using the club of a law to try to force us into these facilities and that’s a violation of their human rights,” Spindel said.

“This is being targeted at the most frail and vulnerable people in Ontario and that’s bullying behaviour.”

The government has said the distances patients are moved to nursing homes not of their choice will be calculated based on the location of their preferred home.

Patients who are moved into homes they do not want to go to will remain on the priority list for their preferred long-term care home, the province has said.