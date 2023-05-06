Open this photo in gallery: Grace Tompkins wearing her crocheted Maud Lewis sweater on May 3. Tompkins learned to crochet two years ago when she was at home with her family in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

On a dreary Saturday morning in Waterloo last weekend, Grace Tompkins stepped out of the house, for the first time, in that Maud Lewis sweater. “Okay, I’m going to be confident,” she told herself, thinking back to the sensation the green and blue sweater with three black kittens caused online one month earlier. She was wearing it as a surprise for her aunt, a Maud Lewis lover, whom she was meeting for brunch.

Surely the hype was over by now. Plus, this is Ontario. No one is going to notice, she assured herself.

As Ms. Tompkins walked to the bus stop, the driver of a car slowed and stared. Is there something in my hair? she wondered.

Outside the Korner Kitchen eatery, she stood in the snaking brunch line where people gawked and whispered. Some glanced down, investigating their phones. While eating, diners at the next table swivelled around. “Is this you?” they asked, showing Ms. Tomkins her own photo from a news story. She felt her face warm with embarrassment. The public had not forgotten, she realized, mortified to find herself the centre of attention. Her Maud Lewis sweater, like the beloved Nova Scotia folk artist herself, was famous.

Ms. Lewis’s whimsical paintings of kittens, oxen hauling logs and horse-drawn sleighs have long been cherished in Nova Scotia. Only recently, after the 2016 feature film Maudie, starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke, did her name catapult onto the world stage. In the last few years, the prices of her paintings have skyrocketed into the low-to-mid ten thousands. A painting, once traded for a grilled cheese sandwich, recently sold for a record $350,000 – in Waterloo of all places. A travelling Maud Lewis exhibit has appeared to crowds in galleries across the country. And of course there have been headlines about the black market demand: An art heist in small town cottage country in Nova Scotia. Counterfeits found hanging in the Nova Scotia Premier’s office, the CBC discovered.

Ms. Tompkins never set out to capitalize on Maud Lewis’s work. Like many during the pandemic, she struggled with malaise during lockdown. She was in her first year of a PhD program and living with her parents near Truro, N.S., when in April 2020, a gunman murdered 22 people in the close-knit rural communities near her home. Her days became even longer and more anxiety-ridden. She dug through a bag of yarn and other craft supplies and pulled out a crochet hook.

Crocheting helped calm her nerves. She also felt close to her beloved grandmother, who always had a sock or a dishcloth on her knitting needles.

Ms. Tompkins had always been drawn to Maud Lewis’s cheerful and charming paintings. The way she painted such joyful vivid tableaus reminded Ms. Tompkins of being with her family in Nova Scotia, and the happiness of home.

During Christmas last year, Ms. Tompkins sketched her favorite Maud Lewis painting of the three black kittens. Over the next few months she spent 100 hours looping and interlocking skeins of sky blue and emerald yarn. She added puffed sleeves and a mock neck and embroidered cherry blossoms around the collar.

In February, proud of the finished product, she unveiled the sweater on Instagram. “If Maud Lewis was a crocheter,” she wrote.

Her DMs blew up. Everyone wanted one.

“I’d like to order a Maud Lewis sweater for my wife.”

“I must have a sweater!”

“What about $1,000 for the Maud Lewis sweater?”

Eventually, the internet knockoff market caught on to the clamouring desire for the sweater. To Ms. Tompkins’s horror, a Texas-based online shop used a photo of her from social media and was selling the sweater for $89. “Maud Lewis Sweater. Trendy New & Ravishing Sweater Up to 30 per cent off,” the website said.

Enraged, Ms. Tompkins wrote to the company. And within a few hours her image and the web page was down.

But with so many inquiries about the sweater, Ms. Tompkins asked the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia whether she could create a pattern. She could: The copyright is in the public domain.

Her pattern for a tapestry of the three cats painting is now listed on Etsy for $5 – the same price Maud Lewis charged in the 1960s for some of her roadside paintings and a far cry from the nearly $37,000 the original painting sold for at auction in 2017. So far, 40 people have purchased the pattern. And Ms. Tompkins is now racing to get one made for the sweater too. She has to, she figures, if she ever wants to wear the Maud Lewis sweater again in public.

“Hopefully we can have more on the streets,” she said. “And then I won’t feel like such a celebrity.”