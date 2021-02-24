Ontario won’t launch COVID-19 vaccination booking system until March 15

Ontario is not launching its COVID-19 vaccine booking system until March 15, far behind other provinces that are already taking appointments.

Retired general Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s vaccine task force, said vaccinations for seniors over 80 are set to begin in the third week of March. Meanwhile, Alberta and Quebec are taking bookings for older seniors in their provinces this week and set to start vaccinations this week and next.

Gen. Hillier laid out in broad strokes on Wednesday when people in Ontario can start to get their shots. After seniors over 80 years old, the province will move down in age by five year increments, with those over 75 to start on April 15, those over 70 on May 1, those over 65 on June 1 and those over 60 on July 1. Essential workers are expected to get their shots in May, Gen. Hillier said, but the full list of who qualifies has yet to be finalized by Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet.

Story continues below advertisement

But he cautioned the timeline is dependent on vaccine supply.

“If we have another interruption in vaccines, obviously that would slow that process. If we get more vaccines brought to Ontario, brought to Canada … that would speed up that process,” he said.

Mr. Ford’s government has faced criticism in recent days over a failure to communicate how the province will roll out its mass vaccination plan, with 34 public health units preparing their own plans and key players such as family doctors saying they have not received any details about their role in the process.

Gen. Hillier said it wasn’t necessary to launch the booking system until March 15 because of a lack of vaccine supply from the federal government. He said the province is still working on vaccinating long-term care residents with second doses and frontline healthcare workers over the next few weeks.

“We actually don’t need the online reservation system yet, because we simply don’t have the vaccines,” he said. “I would have liked to have had it earlier, quite frankly, that and the customer service desk, but we have it almost ready. We’re testing it to make sure that it works.”

Gen. Hillier said the province is launching mass vaccination sites and smaller clinics, and pharmacies will administer about 10 to 20 per cent of shots at the beginning of the broader rollout. He said public health units have been asked to come up with plans to administer 10,000 shots a day, although many won’t get to that level and larger cities will be able to do much more. He said family doctors and community groups are being asked to communicate with their patients about how to get their shots.

Meanwhile, Alberta opened up its booking system for adults over 75 on Wednesday, with appointments available this week, with Quebec set to launch on Thursday. British Columbia is providing more details of its plan on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec will open bookings through an online portal and 1-800 line on Thursday for vaccination appointments starting next Monday.

The province will start vaccinating about 200,000 people born in 1936 and earlier in Montreal next week, with the rest of the province following over the second week of March. The province plans to expand to the rest of the 80-and-above cohort afterward. More than 73 per cent of Quebec’s deaths have taken place among people 80 and older.

- with a report from Les Perreaux in Montreal

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.