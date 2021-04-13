 Skip to main content
Ontario works to create more critical care beds as soaring COVID-19 cases push health system to the brink

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ambulances sit outside a hospital in Toronto on April 6, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is exploring its options to boost hospital capacity and staffing levels as variants of concern wreak havoc on the province.

She said in a news conference on Monday that hospitals have been instructed to ramp down all surgeries “except the ones that are absolutely life-and-death matters.”

The cancellation of elective surgeries is “unfortunate, but sadly necessary right now,” Elliott said in the legislature.

The province reported 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday – more than 1,280 in Toronto – and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units jumped to 612 – setting another new high.

The Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital just opened and pivoted to alleviate the pressure of COVID-19 on Toronto-area hospitals. If one of Ontario's 325 critically-ill COVID-19 patients arrives here, this is what their experience could look like.

