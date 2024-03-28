The five top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation, with the CEO earning $1.9 million last year.

The so-called sunshine list was released today, the disclosure of public sector workers who were paid more than $100,000, and the list for 2023 had more than 300,000 names.

Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney says the largest year-over-year increases were in the hospitals, municipalities and post-secondary sectors.

OPG CEO Ken Hartwick is again in the top spot, and the Crown corporation’s chief strategy officer, chief projects officer, chief operations officer and an executive vice-president are in the subsequent spots.

The presidents and CEOs of the Hospital for Sick Children and the University Health Network are next on the list, earning around $850,000 and the next slot is occupied by Phil Verster, the president and CEO of provincial transit agency Metrolinx.

Premier Doug Ford earned about $208,000 last year, less than several of his top staffers.