Open this photo in gallery: A farm in the Ontario Greenbelt in Freelton, Ont., on Monday, July 10, 2023.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Auditor-General has issued a scathing report on the provincial government’s removal of 3,000 hectares from its protected Greenbelt, saying the move was unnecessary to hit the province’s housing goals, done without considering environmental impacts, and favoured certain developers.

The report released Wednesday by Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk also estimates, based on data from the Municipal Property Assessment Corp. (MPAC), that the landowners of the 15 formerly protected sites opened up for housing last year could see their worth balloon by $8.3-billion.

The audit recommends that the Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford re-evaluate its “seriously flawed” decision, while putting in place a new formal process to allow non-political civil servants to raise objections when “proper information-gathering and decision-making protocols are disregarded,” as exists in Britain. The government, in its response to the audit, says it will evaluate the need for better decision-making processes, but declines to reverse course on its Greenbelt decision.

“What occurred here cannot be described as a standard or defensible process,” Ms. Lysyk writes in her report, which is expected to fuel more debate about the government’s controversial decision last year to remove land from the 800,000-hectare Greenbelt in order to build 50,000 new homes and help meet its goal of getting 1.5 million new homes built by 2030.

Critics have pointed to experts, including the government’s own housing task force, who say the Greenbelt land is not needed, a conclusion Ms. Lysyk also reaches. For months, opposition politicians have also alleged that recent land sales suggest some developers could have known in advance that land was being removed from the Greenbelt. Both Mr. Clark and Mr. Ford have denied tipping off landowners. The Integrity Commission is also investigating. The OPP says they are still considering whether to open an investigation.

Ms. Lysyk’s report directly contradicts the narrative Mr. Ford and Mr. Clark had provided to the Integrity Commissioner, J. David Wake. He said earlier this year in a preliminary report that Mr. Ford and Mr. Clark told him the properties removed from the Greenbelt were chosen by non-political civil servants.

But the Auditor-General concludes the process was driven by political staff, in particular Mr. Clark’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato, who was hired by Mr. Ford’s office in July 2022, although she does not name him in her report. All but one of the 15 properties removed from the Greenbelt, Ms. Lysyk says, were provided by Mr. Clark’s chief of staff to the small group of senior non-political bureaucrats working on the accelerated project last fall.

More than two-thirds the land removed – including the 1,900-hectare Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, east of Toronto – was on properties provided to Mr. Amato by two developers, whom Ms. Lysyk does not name, at a development industry function in September 2022. Plus, she says, the chief of staff dropped or altered both environmental criteria and the requirement that sites have infrastructure that were originally provided to civil servants, to ensure properties that did not meet them could be included.

“Direct access to the Housing Minister’s Chief of Staff resulted in certain prominent developers receiving preferential treatment,” Ms. Lysyk’s report says.

Just 22 properties in total were considered, with 21 provided to the civil service by the chief of staff – despite the more than 600 long-standing requests for Greenbelt removals.

But Ms. Lysyk’s report also says that the chief of staff “noted that he did not tell the developers and land­owners that the government was considering removing land from the Greenbelt, but would consider the requests if it decided to do so.”

She also concludes that of the land the government added back into the Greenbelt to compensate for its removals, a large chunk of the land was “already protected and largely undevelopable.”

Ms. Lysyk’s investigation was hampered after two prominent developers who benefited from the Greenbelt removals, Silvio De Gasperis and Michael Rice, went to court in an attempt to quash summonses she had issued demanding they submit to interviews under oath and provide documents and information. They argued her probe exceeded the bounds of her mandate to scrutinize the province’s finances.