Canada

Ontario’s auditor-general to assess provincial government’s climate change plan in annual report

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk speaks at Queen's Park, in Toronto, in a Dec. 5, 2018, file photo.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s auditor-general will assess the government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in her annual report, to be released Wednesday.

It is one of 19 areas in which Bonnie Lysyk’s office has conducted value-for-money audits this year.

The Progressive Conservative government cancelled Ontario’s cap-and-trade system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after last year’s election, and has introduced its own environment plan.

The climate change section of the auditor’s report will look at whether the government is drawing on credible information to craft its emissions-reduction plans, and if those plans are likely to achieve their targets.

The report will also assess various areas of the justice system, including jails and detention centres, the criminal courts, family court services, court operations, and the office of the chief coroner.

Other topics include cybersecurity at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., food and nutrition in long-term care homes, and provincial support to the horse racing industry.

