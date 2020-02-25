 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario’s Catholic teachers have increased their requests on benefits, Lecce says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce answers questions at the Legislature, in Toronto, on Feb. 20, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s education minister says the province’s Catholic teachers have increased what they are asking for in contract talks on benefits.

The government and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association met Monday for one day of talks.

OECTA’s president says in a statement that the government bargaining team held firm to its agenda, and the union is now considering further strikes.

It suspended planned rotating strikes this week in order to return to the bargaining table.

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the union has obstructed progress by insisting on enhancements to benefits.

He wouldn’t disclose specific numbers, but noted that the union representing public high school teachers has said it is seeking a six per cent increase to members’ benefits.

