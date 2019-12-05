 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario’s Catholic teachers to be in legal strike position on Dec. 21

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says it received a “no board” report today, which starts a 17-day countdown to a legal strike position.

The union requested the report on Friday – after a conciliator assisted with a day of contract talks with the government – and the union said there was little prospect for further progress.

OECTA president Liz Stuart says Catholic teachers don’t have plans yet for strike action, but this should serve as a wake-up call for the government.

The development comes a day after public high school teachers staged a one-day strike.

They are back in class today, but are continuing with an administrative work-to-rule campaign and warn there could be more walkouts if the government doesn’t change course in contract talks.

Education workers across Ontario took part in a one-day strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks between their union and Premier Doug Ford's government. The Canadian Press

