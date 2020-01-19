Ontario’s elementary teachers announce another one-day strike on Friday

Open this photo in gallery Sam Hammond, President of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario joins protesting teachers union members as they gather outside Ogden Junior Public School where Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce was making an announcement, in Toronto, Nov. 27, 2019. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers has announced another one-day strike on Friday at Ontario North East and Bluewater school boards.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has now planned one-day strikes at various school boards across the province on every school day of the coming week.

The first strikes are scheduled to take place at the Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton school boards on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

ETFO President Sam Hammond said the union is trying to put pressure on Ontario’s education minister to come back to the bargaining table.

The union has said that classroom sizes, the Kindergarten program and support for students with special needs are among the most important issues.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said that compensation remains the biggest sticking point.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.