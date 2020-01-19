 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s elementary teachers announce another one-day strike on Friday

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sam Hammond, President of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario joins protesting teachers union members as they gather outside Ogden Junior Public School where Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce was making an announcement, in Toronto, Nov. 27, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers has announced another one-day strike on Friday at Ontario North East and Bluewater school boards.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has now planned one-day strikes at various school boards across the province on every school day of the coming week.

The first strikes are scheduled to take place at the Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton school boards on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

ETFO President Sam Hammond said the union is trying to put pressure on Ontario’s education minister to come back to the bargaining table.

The union has said that classroom sizes, the Kindergarten program and support for students with special needs are among the most important issues.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said that compensation remains the biggest sticking point.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies