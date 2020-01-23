 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s elementary teachers holding one-day strikes at four school boards today

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Teachers march outside Market Lane Junior and Senior Public School in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020.

Fred Lum/{system=photo center, edit_url=https://tgam.arcpublishing.com/photo/ABOTEY5BMFERXH76Y4YBK7TW3I}

The union representing Ontario’s public elementary teachers will hold another one-day strike today to ramp up pressure on the government during tense contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says the latest job action will happen today at the Avon Maitland, Halton, Niagara, and Lakehead school boards.

The daily walkouts this week are just the latest development in escalating tensions between the province and its four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

Story continues below advertisement

The elementary teachers are following in the footsteps of the secondary school teachers’ union, which has been holding rotating strikes since mid-December.

ETFO President Sam Hammond has said the main issues in bargaining include classroom size, resources for students with special needs, and protection of full-day kindergarten.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main issue, with the government offering a one per cent increase and the teachers’ union asking for two per cent.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies