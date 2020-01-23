Ontario’s elementary teachers holding one-day strikes at four school boards today

Open this photo in gallery Teachers march outside Market Lane Junior and Senior Public School in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020. Fred Lum/{system=photo center, edit_url=https://tgam.arcpublishing.com/photo/ABOTEY5BMFERXH76Y4YBK7TW3I}

The union representing Ontario’s public elementary teachers will hold another one-day strike today to ramp up pressure on the government during tense contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says the latest job action will happen today at the Avon Maitland, Halton, Niagara, and Lakehead school boards.

The daily walkouts this week are just the latest development in escalating tensions between the province and its four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

Story continues below advertisement

The elementary teachers are following in the footsteps of the secondary school teachers’ union, which has been holding rotating strikes since mid-December.

ETFO President Sam Hammond has said the main issues in bargaining include classroom size, resources for students with special needs, and protection of full-day kindergarten.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main issue, with the government offering a one per cent increase and the teachers’ union asking for two per cent.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.