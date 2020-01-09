Ontario’s elementary teachers ramp up job action, plan rotating strikes amid impasse with Ford government

Ontario’s elementary school educators will not supervise extracurricular activities or participate in field trips starting next week as they escalate their job action in the face of stalled talks with the government.

Further, the union said on Thursday that it would begin rotating strikes on January 20 if the government refuses to “address critical issues in talks.”

“This government’s approach to education sector contract talks is a sham. The government representatives have confirmed that they have no mandate to negotiate issues beyond cuts,” Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), said in a statement on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

ETFO is the province’s largest education union with 83,000 members, and the impact of a strike would mean that thousands of families would need to scramble for childcare.

The union has been on work to rule since November, targeting mostly school board and government administrative tasks.

Mr. Hammond said that key issues include supports for special education, protecting the kindergarten model with one teacher and one early childhood educator, addressing classroom-based violence and cost-of-living increases in line with inflation.

Contracts for all education workers expired at the end of August, and only two unions have reached deals with the government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has maintained through the negotiations that the main stumbling block has been wages, with the unions asking for a 2-per-cent increase in the face of the government's wage-cap legislation meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, which represents public high-school teachers and education workers, has been holding one-day strikes in select boards across the province as talks with the government have failed to reach a deal. And the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said Wednesday that it will take job action next week that targets administrative tasks if a deal is not reached with the government.