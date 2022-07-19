Ontario’s fiscal watchdog is projecting a deficit $5.4-billion smaller than the most recent figure projected by the government.

The Financial Accountability Office said it arrived at its $8.1-billion deficit figure after reviewing government spending and finding that the province spent less than planned across all programs.

The government had projected a deficit of $13.5-billion in its most recent budget.

The watchdog report published today found the province spent $7.2-billion less than planned in the last fiscal year.

There was also a $1.8-billion balance left in unallocated contingency funds.

The FAO says the savings will go to reducing the province’s budget deficit and net debt.

