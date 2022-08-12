Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to “get creative” when looking at how it could be delivered.

Ford’s health minister has said the government is looking at all options to improve the health system, including a nursing staffing shortage, and her comments have sparked fears of further privatization.

She has said that what is not under consideration is asking people to pay out of pocket for services currently covered by OHIP.

When asked about the issue at a press conference today, Ford said he will never waver from that, but the province needs to look at all possibilities.

Ontario’s health system has been strained by staff shortages in recent weeks, with some emergency rooms having to temporarily close for hours or even days at a time this summer.

