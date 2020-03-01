 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario’s French teachers announce province-wide strike on Thursday

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, seen here on Feb. 20, 2020, has repeatedly said the main sticking point in talks with the teachers’ unions has been compensation.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Teachers in Ontario’s French school system say they’ll hold a province-wide strike on Thursday.

The strike by Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) is set to coincide with a province-wide strike by Ontario’s Catholic school teachers and a rotating strike by Ontario’s high school teachers.

AEFO says very little progress was made in its last bargaining session with the province on Friday.

The union, which represents 12,000 regular and occasional teachers, says it is fighting for better protections for its members and to secure a positive learning environment for students.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the main sticking point in talks with the teachers’ unions has been compensation.

All four major teachers’ unions in Ontario are currently engaged in job action.

