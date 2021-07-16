 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

As Ontario enters Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, gyms and restaurant dining rooms welcome people back

Denise Paglinawan in Mississauga and Rhythm Sachdeva in Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A fitness class takes place at Delta Train Liberty Village in Toronto, on July 10, 2020. Step 3 of the province's reopening plan allows gyms, cinemas, theatres, museums and other indoor venues to reopen for indoor service.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontarians returned to gyms, movie theatres and restaurant dining rooms on Friday as the province rolled back more public health restrictions.

Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which took effect just after midnight, allows fitness facilities, cinemas, indoor dining, museums and other venues to reopen after a long shutdown aimed at limiting spread of COVID-19.

Hazel Robichaud and her husband were waiting outside The Crooked Cue restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., to grab lunch. Earlier on Friday the couple got their second COVID-19 shots at a pharmacy across the street.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re glad to be able to get back in to indoor dining, because it’s too hot to sit outside,” Hazel Robichaud said, adding they’re happy to support local businesses struggling to survive due to strict pandemic measures.

‘I’m glad that the restaurants are opening up because … it would be a shame that all of them disappear.”

Several guests were seated inside Maggie’s Diner, also in Mississauga, by mid-morning, with others on the patio. Owner Sam Aly said the return of indoor service was a relief.

“I got more customers today than I’ve gotten all month, so it looks positive,” Aly said.

Ontario won’t require COVID-19 passports, make vaccines mandatory for any industry, Premier Doug Ford says

As COVID-19 recedes, Ontario speeds up reopening plans

Ontario’s move to Step 3 came days earlier than scheduled thanks to positive trends in COVID-19 vaccination coverage and other public health indicators. The province has been gradually rolling back restrictions as pandemic trends have improved since harsh restrictions were introduced in the spring and vaccinations have picked up speed.

Under Step 2 of the reopening plan restaurants were limited to takeout and patio service.

“Anything is a bonus for us right now,” said Aly. “Now we can hopefully stand on two feet and try to make some money and try to get out of this debt we’re in.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some restaurants did not reopen on Friday due to lack of staff. They said many employees left the industry for other opportunities during the pandemic and the jobs have been hard to fill.

During the third stage of reopening, social gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Rules around masking and physical distancing are still in place, with some exceptions.

Gym patrons don’t need to wear masks inside when using equipment, but several people at two Toronto gyms still chose to keep their faces covered as they used the machines on Friday.

Kelvin Waldin said he wasn’t bothered by wearing a mask during his workout at a Planet Fitness gym, but felt “iffy” seeing some fellow patrons forego them. Otherwise, he said he wasn’t overly worried about safety.

“So far, this gym is good,” he said. “It has limited equipment but that’s understandable with safety measures. I’m not concerned.”

Raj Meduri, another one of the dozen or so people working out at Planet Fitness on Friday morning, said he’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and doesn’t mind if others at the gym choose not to be.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vaccinations are a personal thing but coming back to safety measures like masks and disinfecting equipment is important,” he said.

“For me, the main thing is that I get to work out.”

As of Friday, 79 per cent of adult Ontarians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Premier Doug Ford came out firmly against mandating vaccines for workers on Thursday and reiterated that the province isn’t planning to introduce a “vaccine passport” system allowing access to certain activities, as has been proposed in other jurisdictions.

However, the government has said people can present receipts from their shots if businesses or other settings ask for it.

Ford thanked Ontarians on Friday for following public health orders and getting vaccinated during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m confident that there are only brighter days ahead,” Ford said in a social media video. “Because of your efforts, we are closer than ever before to returning to normal lives.”

He asked people to support local business and continue seeking vaccinations against COVID-19.

Ontario reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from the virus on Friday.

With files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies