Canada Ontario’s Health Minister orders public hospitals to report vaping-related lung disease

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Christine Elliott, the Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, she has become increasingly concerned about the possible health consequences of vaping, especially among young people, but there’s a lack of data available in the province to understand the issue.

Cole Burston/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s Health Minister has ordered all public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease.

Christine Elliott says she has become increasingly concerned about the possible health consequences of vaping, especially among young people, but there’s a lack of data available in the province to understand the issue.

Elliott says the data will be critical as the government discusses the problem with experts on solutions to the potential dangers of vaping.

Health officials in the U.S. are investigating hundreds of cases of serious breathing problems in people who use vaping devices – including at least six deaths.

Health Canada says there have been no such cases in the country, but it has warned users to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

It has also asked health-care professionals to ask patients about their vaping use and if they have any respiratory issues.

