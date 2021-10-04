Ontario legislature begins new session with throne speech, setting new agenda

Open this photo in gallery The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 18. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s legislature reconvenes this morning for the first time since early June with a new session and speech from the throne.

The speech gives Premier Doug Ford an opportunity to present a renewed agenda, though it is delivered through Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

The legislature had been set to return on Sept. 13, but early last month Ford prorogued it until after the federal election, which was held Sept. 20.

The prorogation is the government’s first since it came to power more than three years ago, and begins a new legislative session.

Ford’s spokeswoman, Ivana Yelich, says the throne speech will be overwhelmingly focused on the fight against COVID-19, as it is the government’s top priority.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she wants to see a plan to hire more nurses and personal support workers, reduce class sizes and support small businesses.

