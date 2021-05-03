 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario's LTC minister promises changes after scathing report on COVID-19 response

Karen Howlett
Open this photo in gallery

Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's minister of long-term care, speaks during a media availability at the Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday May 3, 2021.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton is pledging to adopt several recommendations made by an independent commission that examined the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the province’s nursing homes.

The commission’s 322-page report released on Friday evening says the government’s response to the pandemic was “slow, uncoordinated and lacking in urgency.”

The government did not have a pandemic plan in place before the virus made its way into the province’s nursing homes in March of 2020, and it failed to heed lessons learned during the first wave, resulting in a more punishing second wave when deaths from COVID-19 were even higher in nursing homes, the report says.

“To everyone impacted by the tragedy, especially the residents, long-term care staff and their families, our government hears you and we will do right by you,” Ms. Fullerton said at a news conference on Monday morning.

Ms. Fullerton said she plans to urge every long-term care home operator to provide counselling services for residents and staff. Many of those who lived and work in long-term care homes during the pandemic will continue to be traumatized and require counselling and support, the report says, adding that home owners should pay for such services.

While the number of COVID-19 infections has dropped dramatically in nursing homes now that the vast majority of residents are vaccinated, they continue to struggle with the aftermath of the pandemic.

Many residents experienced what is known as “confinement syndrome,” as a result of being restricted to their rooms for extended periods without access to recreational programs or visits from family, the report says.

Ms. Fullerton hinted that some of those restrictions are about to end. “Changes are coming later this week that will improve residents’ quality of life and address their emotional well-being,” she said, without elaborating.

The three-member commission, led by retired associate chief justice Frank Marrocco, was set up last July to investigate the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, including the impact on residents, their families and staff.

“The province’s long-term care homes, which had been neglected for decades by successive governments, were easy targets for uncontrolled outbreaks,” the report says.

The government was slow to respond to the crisis in long-term care on several fronts, including requiring staff to wear face masks and restricting them to working in one home, the report says.

“All that coordination takes time,” Ms. Fullerton said. The pace at which the government moved, she added, “just wasn’t a match for the speed of COVID-19.”

The report cited many problems that were also highlighted in the provincial auditor’s report, released last week. Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk said the province did not protect the long-term care sector from the pandemic, leaving homes without adequate measures to curb the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus and older, crowded facilities with nowhere to isolate residents sickened with COVID-19.

Those failings contributed to the deaths of 3,760 residents as the virus tore through the province’s nursing homes during the first and second waves, the auditor’s report says.

Ms. Fullerton reacted to both reports by blaming previous governments for systemic problems, including a chronic staffing shortage and homes built to outdated design standards, where many residents share a bedroom and bathroom with up to three other people.

Asked by reporters whether personal support workers can expect to be paid higher wages, Ms. Fullerton promised to do “everything possible” to make sure they receive the support they need but did not answer the question.

“We are fixing a broken system. We will continue to modernize the long-term care sector that was neglected for so many years,” she said, before abruptly walking out of the news conference.

In Question Period on Monday, New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath said the independent commission’s report notes that it was Premier Doug Ford’s government that stopped doing annual inspections of every nursing home in 2018.

“It was this Minister’s responsibility to protect our seniors in long-term care,” Ms. Horwath said. “She failed at that job.”

