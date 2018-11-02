 Skip to main content

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's top minister resigns over 'addiction issues,' says premier's office

Laura Stone
Ontario Economic Development and Trade Minister Jim Wilson has resigned from his post and the Progressive Conservative caucus to seek treatment for addiction issues, the Premier’s Office says.

The announcement was made in a statement issued late Friday.

“The Honourable Jim Wilson has resigned as Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, effective immediately,” Ontario premier office spokesman Simon Jefferies said in a statement.

PC House leader Todd Smith, who also serves as Minister of Government and Consumer Services, will take over the role in the interim, Mr. Jefferies said.

The move was abrupt. Mr. Wilson had attended an event with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday morning in Sarnia, Ont., at the unveiling of the government’s new “Open for Business” highway signs.

Mr. Wilson, 55, was the most senior member of the Ford government, and was first elected to riding of Simcoe-Grey in 1990.

He served as Premier Doug Ford’s point man on Canada-U.S. relations, travelling with the premier to Washington during recent trade talks.

Mr. Wilson was the only member of the Ford government with prior experience in provincial cabinet.

When the Progressive Conservatives swept to office in 1995, Mr. Wilson was appointed minister of health and later became the energy, science and technology minister. He served under then-premier Ernie Eves in various portfolios, including briefly in environment.

