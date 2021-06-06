COVID-19 news today: Manitoba reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery University of Ottawa medical student Harry Wang delivers a vaccine to Taylor Depper at an outdoor, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic nicknamed 'Jabapalooza' on the soccer field at Immaculata High School in Ottawa on June 5, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Manitoba is reporting 221 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

All three of the people who died were over 60, in the Winnipeg health region, and had the virus variant that is now called Alpha, first associated with the United Kingdom.

There are 346 provincial residents in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces.

Thirty-seven Manitoba patients are in intensive care units outside the province, with 34 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

Manitoba’s current five-day test-positivity rate is 12 per cent provincially and 13 per cent in Winnipeg.

Ontario’s new cases drop to 663, lowest in more than seven months

Ontario is reporting 663 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily infection figure seen in more than seven months, along with 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 115 new cases in Toronto, 112 in Peel Region, 33 in Durham Region and 34 in the Waterloo region.

She says there are also 59 new cases in Niagara, 47 in York Region and 40 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health says 545 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 510 patients in intensive care and 344 on a ventilator.

Sunday’s data is based on more than 22,600 completed tests.

Ontario says 158,393 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday’s report for a total of nearly 10 million doses.

New Brunswick reports three new cases of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, take a selfie after Russell administered Higgs with a second dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on June 4, 2021. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Authorities say the sources of all three infections have been traced back to travel or to previously reported cases.

There are now 133 active reported COVID-19 infections across the province, including five people in hospital.

Public health says 69 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received a first dose of vaccine.

Premier commends residents for following COVID-19 rules as Nova Scotia reports 12 new cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, and 204 active reported infections.

Officials say 20 people are in hospital due to the disease, and six of those patients are in intensive care.

Premier Iain Rankin issued a release on Sunday commending residents for following the strict public health orders introduced as the province grappled with historic high caseloads in early May.

The province has logged 5,663 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic emerged last spring.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports five new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say one case is connected to a growing cluster in the western Newfoundland region, while the other four are close contacts of previously known cases.

Public health says there are now 30 confirmed infections linked to the western Newfoundland cluster.

With eight new recoveries since Saturday, there are 68 active reported COVID-19 infections across the province.

Quebec reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line for a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination shot in Montreal on June 5, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 179 new cases of COVID-19 today – the lowest number of new daily cases reported in the province since Sept. 7.

For the first time since Sept. 14, authorities are reporting no additional deaths linked to the disease, though deaths are often reported later.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by nine from Saturday and now stand at 274, while the number of patients in intensive care dipped by three to 61.

Authorities say 83,166 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 6,096,312.

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases in the province with 57.

No other region in the province reported more than 20 new cases. On a per capita basis, the Chaudière-Appalaches region, south of Quebec City, is the most affected, with 60 active infections per 100,000 people. There are currently 32 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Quebec.

The province has logged 371,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,149 deaths linked to the disease.

