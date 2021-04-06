Ontario’s police watchdog clears Peel officers in 2020 shooting death of Ejaz Choudry

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in crisis in his Brampton, Ont., home.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional Police officers shot and killed Ejaz Choudry after he moved toward them with a kitchen knife.

The SIU says Choudry was in mental distress on June 20, 2020, and had grabbed a large kitchen knife and locked himself inside his home.

The unit says Peel tactical officers breached the back door of his home on the balcony of his second-floor apartment.

The SIU says the officers tried to subdue Choudry by firing a stun gun and rubber bullets at him.

It says an officer then fatally shot Choudry.

