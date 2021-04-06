 Skip to main content
Ontario’s police watchdog clears Peel officers in 2020 shooting death of Ejaz Choudry

BRAMPTON, Ont
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in crisis in his Brampton, Ont., home.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional Police officers shot and killed Ejaz Choudry after he moved toward them with a kitchen knife.

The SIU says Choudry was in mental distress on June 20, 2020, and had grabbed a large kitchen knife and locked himself inside his home.

The unit says Peel tactical officers breached the back door of his home on the balcony of his second-floor apartment.

The SIU says the officers tried to subdue Choudry by firing a stun gun and rubber bullets at him.

It says an officer then fatally shot Choudry.

