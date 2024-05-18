Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who passed out while officers were taking her to jail. The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on April 12, 2024.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who passed out while officers were taking her to jail.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Barrie Police Service arrested the woman on Thursday night because she was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The agency says the officers took the woman to a police station, where she was kept in a cell.

The following day, the SIU says special constables with the Ontario Provincial Police were taking the woman from the station to the Central North Correction Centre, when she became unresponsive in their vehicle.

The SIU says the 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The arm’s-length agency is automatically called in to investigate instances involving police where there has been death, injury or allegations of sexual assault.