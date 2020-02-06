 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario’s public elementary teachers hold provincewide strike amid stalled contract talks

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Teachers march outside Market Lane Junior and Senior Public School, in Toronto, in a Jan. 20, 2020, file photo.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

All of Ontario’s public elementary teachers are on strike today, as their union escalates job action amid stalled contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has been on a work-to-rule campaign since November and has been staging rotating strikes for the past few weeks.

Today will be their first provincewide strike, followed by a second one planned for Feb. 11.

ETFO had said that it would ramp up its rotating strikes if no deal was reached last Friday, and they are now targeting each board with a one-day strike each week as well as holding a provincewide strike each week.

Union president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of talks last week, but the province’s negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO couldn’t accept.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government has put forward “reasonable proposals.”

