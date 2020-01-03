 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario’s public high school teachers to hold another one-day walkout next week

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Hundreds of members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation picket outside TDSB headquarters, in Toronto, in a Dec. 4, 2019, file photo.

Fred Lum

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day walkout next Wednesday.

The job action will be the fourth held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation in an attempt to ramp pressure on the provincial government during contract talks.

The walkout will impact eight boards across the province including the Peel District School Board, which is the second largest in the country.

Previous job actions have closed all secondary schools and some elementary schools at the impacted boards.

The union has said it is pressing the Progressive Conservative government to reverse increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

The government says the main issue is compensation, as the province has passed legislation to cap public sector wage increases at one per cent per year over the next three years.

