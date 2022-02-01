New projections from Ontario’s scientific COVID-19 experts warn that while the current wave of the virus appears to have peaked, the province’s reopening this week will increase the spread of the virus and put stressed hospitals under further pressure.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released modelling on Tuesday that predicts Monday’s reopening, which includes indoor dining at restaurants with 50-per-cent capacity restrictions, will increase infections, but warned the size of the rebound is unclear.

“Public health measures helped control this phase,” the science table says in a series of slides posted on its website. “Relaxation of these measures will increase the spread of COVID-19. The size of any resurgence is difficult to predict and will depend on vaccination, the spread of Omicron, and changes in behaviour (e.g., mobility, masking).”

The table says hospitals are caring for more people with COVID-19 than even before, and warns of an increased burden in the coming weeks.

The new projections show the potential for COVID-19 hospitalizations, now at 2,983, to remain in a range between 2,000 or as high as just shy of 6,000, well into March. Numbers in intensive care, the modelling says, will remain high, sinking from the current numbers just below 600 to around 300 or potentially shooting as high as 900.

The uncertainty, the science table says, is largely due to Ontario’s restrictions on testing, which have made it difficult to track of the true spread of Omicron, the more transmissible variant of the virus driving this fifth wave. However, the table also points to data, including the monitoring of sewage for traces of COVID-19, that show the current wave may have peaked around Jan. 11.

The projections for future hospital numbers depend both on vaccination rates – while high, have been slowing – and just how many Ontarians actually contracted Omicron, and so have immunity. The projections also depend on how much more mingling Ontarians do, with recent cellphone data suggesting people were mixing at well below normal levels before Monday’s reopening.

The table also released Ontario data showing that vaccines, and particularly the third booster doses, are providing high levels of protection against hospitalization and death.

Alexandra Hilkene, a spokeswoman for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, said the modelling “confirms that the additional public health measures our government introduced have helped blunt transmission.” She acknowledges that the coming weeks are going to be difficult for the province’s hospitals but says hospitalizations are currently stable and the government is confident the system can handle the load.

“Ontario is currently trending between the projected best and moderate-case scenario for hospitalizations and we have sufficient capacity to meet such demand,” Ms. Hilkene said. “Similarly, the province has sufficient ICU capacity to respond to any scenario outlined in the modelling.”

