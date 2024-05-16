Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ charged with fraud as police allege he was attempting to find new investors this year

A self-proclaimed “Crypto King” and one of his associates have been arrested and charged with fraud following an investigation that lasted more than a year, police said Thursday.

Aiden Pleterski, 25, of Whitby, Ont., has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime, Durham Regional Police said. Colin Murphy, 27, who police described as an associate, has been charged with fraud.

In a press conference on Thursday, police said it was the largest fraud investigation ever in the region and that they are concerned there are more victims. They alleged Mr. Pleterski may have been attempting to solicit new investors as recently as February of this year.

The arrests come after Mr. Pleterski was forced into bankruptcy in 2022, after spending millions of investor dollars that he promised to invest through his company, AP Private Equity Ltd. According to bankruptcy filings, he had collected about $41.5-million from investors, promising to invest in crypto funds, but only invested less than 2 per cent of that amount. The filings also say he spent millions on his personal lifestyle, including exotic vehicles, private jets, and elaborate vacations.

None of the allegations against Mr. Pleterski have been tested in court.

The Durham investigation, dubbed Project Swan, began after police received “numerous” complaints about an investment fraud, starting in July 2022, that involved a man from the Whitby area, a town east of Toronto, police said.

During their investigation, police said they became aware of an associate who also claimed to be making large weekly profits through investments. Victims gave money to him, expecting he was investing it on their behalf to generate large profits. These victims, police said, “were ultimately defrauded as well, and unable to recover their funds.’

Durham police worked with the Ontario Securities Commission on the investigation, which involved “countless” interviews and more than 40 court orders to gather evidence.

With files from Stephanie Chambers