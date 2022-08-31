Ontario’s top doctor is expected to hold a news conference today as the province heads into flu season and COVID-19 cases are expected to rise this fall.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to speak at 1 p.m.

Students in Ontario will return to schools this fall for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions.

Data published by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows wastewater signals, an early COVID-19 trend indicator, have ticked up since mid-August after declining for three weeks.

Moore said earlier this month that the province’s seventh wave of COVID had peaked, with waves arriving in roughly three-month intervals.

At the time, he predicted a fall wave would not be as bad as previously expected, given so many people have been infected with the Omicron variant, combined with protection from high vaccination rates and the absence of a new variant of concern.

