Ontario reports 704 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A paramedic conducts a COVID-19 test at a drive through, pop-up centre in Ottawa, on Sept. 20, 2020. The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 704 new cases of COVID-19 today, and four new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 244 cases are in Toronto, 168 in Peel Region, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa.

The latest figures come as the province’s chief medical officer of health says trick-or-treating for Halloween is not recommended for children those four hot spots.

Dr. David Williams says it’s also critical that families not travel outside of their neighbourhoods to celebrate Halloween.

He also says children in other regions of the province should only trick-or-treat with members of their household.

Meanwhile, the province says it conducted 31,864 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 252 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 69 in intensive care.

The province also reported 74 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 48 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 483 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools

The new figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 65,075 , with 3,050 deaths, and 55,978 cases resolved.

Stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 take effect in York Region today.

The province has already imposed the same measures on Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

Indoor service in restaurants is prohibited, gyms and movie theatres are closed and public gatherings can be no larger than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

Dr. Theresa tam says as long as kids are trick-or-treating outdoors, wearing masks, staying distant and not rooting through communal candy bowls, going out for Halloween should be fine in most parts of the country even amid the pandemic. The Canadian Press

