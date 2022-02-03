Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health makes an announcement during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the province will have to reassess the value of the vaccine certificate system in the coming weeks or months.

The comments from Dr. Kieran Moore come as he has started to speak recently of learning to live with COVID-19.

He says the Omicron variant is so infectious that it is hard to control, and now that there are safe and effective vaccines as well as antiviral treatments to prevent hospitalization in high-risk people, it will soon be time to have a societal discussion about what measures are kept in place going forward.

Moore says it will be important to determine what measures should continue to be mandated, and which should be recommended.

He says masking is the most important and will probably be the last measure to be dropped.

Moore also announced today that the province is expanding eligibility for PCR tests to household members of health-care workers who deal directly with patients.

Ontario reported 2,797 people in hospital Thursday with COVID-19 and 541 in ICU. That’s down from 2,939 hospitalizations and 555 people in intensive care the previous day.

The province also reported 74 more deaths from the virus.

There were 4,098 new COVID-19 cases reported, though Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher due to testing policy changes.

The province isn’t reporting data on virus cases and outbreaks in schools, but seven schools were reported closed for COVID-19 operational reasons and 261 schools reported student and staff absence rates of 30 per cent or more.

Fifty-two per cent of long-term care homes were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

