 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s vaccine passport has loopholes, potential for fraud, critics say

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore unveiled the new regulations for vaccine passports on Sept. 14, 2021.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government unveiled new details on Tuesday about its proof-of-vaccination rules for restaurants, gyms, theatres and sports venues that come into effect next week, but critics said the system includes too many loopholes and could be easy to defraud.

For example, the new system will require people who cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons to produce a note from a doctor or a nurse practitioner. It will not at first provide any way for businesses to verify that the exemption is legitimate.

The government’s fully digital vaccine certificate system, which will include QR codes and a smartphone app that will allow businesses to scan and verify them, will not be available until a month after the new rules launch on Sept. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Until then, it will be up to businesses to scrutinize the paper vaccine receipts the province has issued, as well as those provided by other countries where some people may have received vaccines that have not been approved by Health Canada.

The government also said Tuesday that paper vaccine receipts and doctor notes for medical exemptions would still be accepted even after its app is launched.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore unveiled the new regulations underlying the plan on Tuesday, with a week to spare before its launch.

Police and bylaw officers will start with a “measured approach” on enforcement, the government says. (Individuals face up to $750 in fines, or $1,000 for corporations, for breaking the rules.) In the event of a confrontation with a recalcitrant or threatening customer, the government’s advice for business owners is to call police.

But Ms. Elliott said she did not expect a flood of 911 calls as vaccination opponents clash with waiters or bar staff over the new rules next week.

“People understand what the rules are. And we are expecting people to follow them,” Ms. Elliott said.

The province announced this month that it would require customers of indoor restaurants, gyms, theatres and other businesses that heath officials consider higher-risk for COVID-19 transmission to show proof of vaccination before entering. The plans, similar to systems already in effect in British Columbia and Quebec, were revealed after Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford reversed his opposition to the policy in the face of rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Tuesday the plans should have come months earlier. She said the new regulations were confusing and open to fraud. Ms. Horwath also said the system should cover “all non-essential businesses” including retail stores – even though B.C., Manitoba and Quebec also exempt retailers.

“The government has taken far too long to put something in place,” Ms. Horwath told reporters. “They’ve dragged their feet all the way along.”

On the potential for fraud, Ms. Elliott conceded some could try to use fake doctor notes. But she said that problem will diminish once legitimate medical exemptions are included in the database that produces the QR codes for the vaccine certificates.

However, the government says no one will be forced to use the digital system. Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario’s associate minister for digital government, said the government could issue separate medical exemption certificates “at some point” for people who decline to use the QR codes.

Dr. Moore said medical vaccine exemptions are limited, including either severe allergies or the heart conditions associated in rare cases with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Doctors or nurses who abuse the process could face professional discipline, he said, and fraudsters who try to pass off fake notes as real could face fines.

He also defended the plan’s other exemptions, including allowing unvaccinated patio diners to head inside restaurants to use washrooms or to pay. He said these customers will be wearing masks and usually spending less than 15 minutes inside, which he said is considered lower risk.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new guidance for businesses but warned the plans still leave questions unanswered. The organization has repeatedly raised the issue that the new rules only apply to customers, not staff, meaning people who must show a vaccine receipt to eat at a restaurant could be served by an unvaccinated waiter.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies