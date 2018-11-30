Ontario Power officially parts ways with executive fired after intervention from Doug Ford chief of staff

The former Progressive Conservative staffer who was fired from his job at Ontario Power Generation after an intervention from Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff has officially parted ways with the utility, but the details of his severance remain unknown.

Alykhan Velshi, who was chief of staff to former PC leader Patrick Brown and interim leader Vic Fedeli, was terminated from his executive role at OPG on his first day in September after Mr. Ford’s chief of staff, Dean French, personally reached out to the head of the board to have him fired, multiple sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue, told The Globe and Mail.

Instead of immediately showing Mr. Velshi the door, however, the OPG kept him on as vice-president of corporate affairs and community relations until his termination formally took effect.

Both Mr. Velshi and the OPG confirmed that his last day was Friday.

“The last few months have been difficult for me both personally and professionally, so my regret at leaving OPG under these unusual circumstances is tempered by some measure of relief,” Mr. Velshi said in a statement.

“Everyone I worked with at OPG acted with great professionalism and sensitivity. I know these last few months have not been easy for them either. As the terms of my arrangement with OPG are confidential, I am unable to provide further comment.”

Mr. Ford has maintained that OPG is responsible for its own hiring, and recently told reporters he doesn’t believe Mr. French intervened to have Mr. Velshi fired – but also said he hasn’t asked. A spokesman for the Premier’s Office said Friday, “OPG is responsible for their own staffing decisions.”

Although the energy utility won’t comment on employee matters, legislators have suggested Mr. Velshi’s severance could be as high as $500,000 – a figure that “exceeds” standard practices, a spokesman said.

“I can confirm that when we do offer severance it is consistent with applicable employment law principles and OPG’s standard business practices,” OPG spokesman Neal Kelly said.

“The severance amount that has been reported greatly exceeds this.”

In a note to staff on Friday, Jennifer Rowe, senior vice-president of corporate affairs, confirmed Mr. Velshi’s departure.

“I am writing to let you know that we have made the decision to part ways with Alykhan Velshi. We have been working with him on a thoughtful and orderly transition and have agreed his last day in the office will be today,” she wrote.

“I want to thank Alykhan for his contributions and professionalism during his time at OPG. I wish Alykhan all the best and have no doubt that he will make a strong contribution in his future endeavours.”