Open this photo in gallery: Public health officials in the Quebec City region say they have detected the dangerous opioid protonitazepyne in pale green tablets that appear to imitate prescription oxycodone as shown in this handout image.HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale

Public health officials in the Quebec City region say an opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has begun circulating in local streets.

Officials say the substance, protonitazepyne, presents a high risk of overdose, which may require several doses of the life-saving medication naloxone.

Health Canada detected the substance 25 times across the country in 2023.

And officials say it has been increasingly found in the Montreal area since the beginning of this year.

The Quebec City regional public health authority says it identified protonitazepyne in pale green tablets that appear to resemble other prescription opioids.

The authority warns protonitazepyne does not show up on test strips designed to detect fentanyl.