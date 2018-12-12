Opioid deaths in Canada still alarmingly high: report

More than 2,000 Canadians died as a result of opioids in the first half of 2018, signalling that the country’s opioid crisis is still out of control. The latest figures bring the total number of people that have lost their lives to opioid-related causes to more than 9,000 since January, 2016.
The toll of the opioid crisis caused a slowdown in life expectancy gains from 2000 to 2016, illustrating the immense scope and scale of the problem, according to information released by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday.
“I think it is the most significant public health crisis we’ve seen in this era,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in an interview.
Public health experts say the numbers illustrate that more drastic actions are needed to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations and other harms.
“I think we need to turn awareness into action and we need to do that fast,” said Irfan Dhalla, vice-president of evidence development and standards at Health Quality Ontario.
Experts say Canada should look at making a series of changes to get a handle on the problem, including decriminalization of drug possession, stopping the flow of toxic drugs into the country, providing opioid users with a safe drug supply to stop overdoses from illicit fentanyl and improving the way the health-care system treats at-risk opioid users.
Without these and other measures, “it’s discouragingly hard to see how it’s going to get a lot better,” said Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer.
Evan Wood, executive director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Abuse, said while political leaders and policy-makers recognize there is a crisis, they aren’t taking the bold steps required to address it, such as decriminalization or providing much greater access to safe consumption sites.
“I think there’s a failure to really look at the structural reasons that the situation is worsening,” he said. “There still seems to be a lot of hesitancy for bold action.”
New figures, released Wednesday by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information, also show that 17 Canadians are hospitalized each day for opioid poisonings. The number of Canadians hospitalized for opioid poisonings rose nearly 30 per cent from 2013 to 2017, according to data released by CIHI.
Communities with populations that range from 50,000 to 99,999 had the highest rate of opioid poisoning hospitalizations in Canada last year, the report found. Prince George, Nanaimo, Kamloops, all in British Columbia; Belleville, Ont.; Medicine Hat, Alta.; and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., have the highest rate of hospitalizations for opioid poisonings among cities of that population size, according to CIHI.
Opioid poisoning hospitalization rates,
census metropolitan areas,
Canada, 2017
4.6–10.0
10.1–20.0
Age-adjusted rate per
100,000 population
20.1–30.0
30.1–40.0
40.1–53.0
Thunder Bay
Ottawa–Gatineau
(Quebec part)
Vancouver
Quebec
Edmonton
St. John’s
Saskatoon
Moncton
Winnipeg
Halifax
Toronto
Saint John
Greater
Sudbury
Victoria
Montreal
Regina
Ottawa–
Gatineau
(Ontario part)
Calgary
Brantford
Kelowna
London
Abbotsford–Mission
St. Catharines–
Niagara
Hamilton
Notes: Quebec data is from 2016 (the most
recent year of data available). To be considered
a CMA, the area must have a total population
of at least 100,000, of which 50,000 or more
live in the urban core.
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: HOSPITAL MORBIDITY DATABASE, CANADIAN
INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH INFORMATION.
