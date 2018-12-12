 Skip to main content

Canada Opioid deaths in Canada still alarmingly high: report

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Opioid deaths in Canada still alarmingly high: report

Carly Weeks
Comments

More than 2,000 Canadians died as a result of opioids in the first half of 2018, signalling that the country’s opioid crisis is still out of control. The latest figures bring the total number of people that have lost their lives to opioid-related causes to more than 9,000 since January, 2016.

The toll of the opioid crisis caused a slowdown in life expectancy gains from 2000 to 2016, illustrating the immense scope and scale of the problem, according to information released by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday.

“I think it is the most significant public health crisis we’ve seen in this era,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health experts say the numbers illustrate that more drastic actions are needed to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations and other harms.

“I think we need to turn awareness into action and we need to do that fast,” said Irfan Dhalla, vice-president of evidence development and standards at Health Quality Ontario.

Experts say Canada should look at making a series of changes to get a handle on the problem, including decriminalization of drug possession, stopping the flow of toxic drugs into the country, providing opioid users with a safe drug supply to stop overdoses from illicit fentanyl and improving the way the health-care system treats at-risk opioid users.

Without these and other measures, “it’s discouragingly hard to see how it’s going to get a lot better,” said Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer.

Evan Wood, executive director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Abuse, said while political leaders and policy-makers recognize there is a crisis, they aren’t taking the bold steps required to address it, such as decriminalization or providing much greater access to safe consumption sites.

“I think there’s a failure to really look at the structural reasons that the situation is worsening,” he said. “There still seems to be a lot of hesitancy for bold action.”

New figures, released Wednesday by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information, also show that 17 Canadians are hospitalized each day for opioid poisonings. The number of Canadians hospitalized for opioid poisonings rose nearly 30 per cent from 2013 to 2017, according to data released by CIHI.

Story continues below advertisement

Communities with populations that range from 50,000 to 99,999 had the highest rate of opioid poisoning hospitalizations in Canada last year, the report found. Prince George, Nanaimo, Kamloops, all in British Columbia; Belleville, Ont.; Medicine Hat, Alta.; and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., have the highest rate of hospitalizations for opioid poisonings among cities of that population size, according to CIHI.

Opioid poisoning hospitalization rates,

census metropolitan areas,

Canada, 2017

4.6–10.0

10.1–20.0

Age-adjusted rate per

100,000 population

20.1–30.0

30.1–40.0

40.1–53.0

Thunder Bay

Ottawa–Gatineau

(Quebec part)

Vancouver

Quebec

Edmonton

St. John’s

Saskatoon

Moncton

Winnipeg

Halifax

Toronto

Saint John

Greater

Sudbury

Victoria

Montreal

Regina

Ottawa–

Gatineau

(Ontario part)

Calgary

Brantford

Kelowna

London

Abbotsford–Mission

St. Catharines–

Niagara

Hamilton

Notes: Quebec data is from 2016 (the most

recent year of data available). To be considered

a CMA, the area must have a total population

of at least 100,000, of which 50,000 or more

live in the urban core.

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: HOSPITAL MORBIDITY DATABASE, CANADIAN

INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH INFORMATION.

Opioid poisoning hospitalization rates,

census metropolitan areas, Canada, 2017

Age-adjusted rate per 100,000 population

4.6–10.0

10.1–20.0

40.1–53.0

20.1–30.0

30.1–40.0

Thunder Bay

Ottawa–Gatineau

(Quebec part)

St. John’s

Edmonton

Quebec

Saskatoon

Moncton

Vancouver

Winnipeg

Halifax

Toronto

Saint John

Montreal

Calgary

Greater

Sudbury

Victoria

Regina

Ottawa–Gatineau

(Ontario part)

Kelowna

Brantford

Abbotsford–

Mission

St. Catharines–

Niagara

London

Hamilton

Notes: Quebec data is from 2016 (the most recent year

of data available). To be considered a CMA, the area must

have a total population of at least 100,000, of which

50,000 or more live in the urban core.

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: HOSPITAL MORBIDITY DATABASE, CANADIAN INSTITUTE

FOR HEALTH INFORMATION.

Opioid poisoning hospitalization rates, census metropolitan areas, Canada, 2017

Age-adjusted rate per 100,000 population

4.6–10.0

10.1–20.0

40.1–53.0

20.1–30.0

30.1–40.0

Ottawa–Gatineau

(Quebec part)

St. John’s

Edmonton

Quebec

Thunder Bay

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Moncton

Winnipeg

Halifax

Toronto

Saint John

Montreal

Calgary

Greater

Sudbury

Victoria

Ottawa–Gatineau

(Ontario part)

Regina

Kelowna

Brantford

St. Catharines–

Niagara

Abbotsford–Mission

London

Hamilton

Notes: Quebec data is from 2016 (the most recent year of data available). To be considered

a CMA, the area must have a total population of at least 100,000, of which 50,000 or more

live in the urban core.

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: HOSPITAL MORBIDITY DATABASE, CANADIAN INSTITUTE

FOR HEALTH INFORMATION.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season