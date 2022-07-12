The Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged in the alleged abduction of a woman in Wasaga Beach.

Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was abducted on the evening of Jan. 12 from a residence in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in police gear in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

The OPP issued an appeal in April for information about the abduction and the next day, two individuals were criminally charged by York Regional Police for their alleged involvement with a violent assault and attempted abduction of Elnaz in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021.

Following further investigation, police say Mohammed Lilo, 35, from Quebec, has been charged with kidnapping in the Jan. 12 incident.

He has also been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in relation to the alleged attack on Hajtamiri in December 2021, when police say she was struck with a frying pan in an underground parking lot.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

