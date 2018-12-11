OPP interim commissioner calls on ombudsman to investigate Ron Taverner’s appointment

The acting head of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking the province’s ombudsman to delay and review the appointment of Premier Doug Ford’s family friend Ron Taverner as the next OPP commissioner.

In a letter sent to Ontario’s ombudsman Paul Dubé on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, the interim head of the OPP, said there are “growing concerns” about the hiring process that led to the recent appointment of Toronto Police Superintendent Taverner to head the country’s second-largest police force.

“If the hiring process remains enveloped in questions of political interference, the result will be irreparable damage to police independence,” Deputy Commissioner Blair wrote in the letter.

“OPP officers have shared with me their concerns that the process was unfair and their feeling that the independence of the OPP is now called into question.”

Deputy Commissioner Blair, who was also in the running for the job, is also asking the Supt. Taverner’s appointment be delayed until a review is complete. Supt. Taverner was set to start on Dec. 17. Deputy Commissioner Blair has hired a lawyer, Julian Falconer, to represent him in his complaint.

“Commissioner Blair believes [these issues] go to the heart of the credibility of the OPP,” Mr. Falconer told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday night.

Mr. Falconer said perceptions of “inappropriate proximity” between police and government “erode the rule of law."

Deputy Commissioner Blair added that as a 32-year veteran of the OPP, “I have a moral and legal obligation to ensure that the OPP remains independent.”

Neither Mr. Ford’s office nor Supt. Taverner responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Mr. Ford has come under increasing scrutiny for his government’s decision to appoint Supt. Taverner, a mid-level Toronto police commander who didn’t meet the initial requirements for the job, as the next OPP commissioner.

Mr. Ford has defended Supt. Taverner’s appointment but said he had nothing to do with the hiring process, which he said was recommended by a three-member independent panel, which included Supt. Taverner’s former boss.

The Ford government has acknowledged the qualifications for the position were changed two days after the job was first posted, to encourage more candidates to apply.

Deputy Commissioner Blair said recent interactions between Mr. Ford’s office and the OPP “add to the concern about maintaining the independence and integrity of the OPP, free from undue political influence.”

In his nine-page letter, Deputy Commissioner Blair alleges that Mr. Ford’s chief of staff, Dean French, requested that the OPP purchase a “large camper type vehicle” and have it modified to specifications from the Premier’s office.

Deputy Commissioner Blair said Mr. French provided specifications and costs via a document from a company to an unnamed OPP staff sergeant and asked that the costs associated with the vehicle “be kept off the books.”

“Approaching an individual company as a sole source and asking for the monies spent to be hidden from the public record is at a minimum a violation of the Ontario government’s financial policies,” Deputy Commissioner Blair wrote.

“These incidents add to my concerns about maintaining the integrity and independence of the OPP from undue political interference.”

Mr. Falconer told reporters: "Keeping things quote-unquote off the books is simply inconsistent with a credibly run police service.”

Deputy Commissioner Blair said that, before his second-round interview, he was told Mr. French would also be part of the interview panel. However, Deputy Commissioner Blair said before his second interview was set to begin, “I witnessed Dean French walk out of the building.” Ten minutes before the interview, “I was informed that Dean French would no longer be participating in the second-round interview panel.”

Mr. Ford has defended the hiring of Supt. Taverner, a long-time family friend, to lead the provincial police force. Last week, the Premier told reporters that he he didn’t need to recuse himself from a cabinet meeting where Supt. Taverner was appointed because the hiring was recommended by an independent panel.

Mr. Ford’s defence came amid revelations about changes to the job posting that allowed Supt. Taverner to apply for the position, and confirmation that Supt. Taverner’s former boss was part of the three-person hiring committee.

Mr. Ford said Supt. Taverner was chosen by a three-member independent panel comprised of executive search firm Odgers Berndtson; cabinet secretary Steve Orsini; and Mario Di Tommaso, deputy minister of community safety.

Mr. Di Tommaso is a former staff superintendent at the Toronto Police Service – and Supt. Taverner’s former boss.

At the time of Mr. Di Tomasso’s appointment by the Ford government in October, Supt. Taverner publicly applauded the move as an inspired choice.

A spokesman for the cabinet office previously told The Globe and Mail that recruitment for OPP commissioner was an open competition involving an external search firm.

“There was no political involvement in the selection process,” spokesman Craig Sumi said.