OPP interim head calls on Ombudsman to review Ford friend Ron Taverner’s appointment

The acting head of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking the province’s Ombudsman to delay and review the appointment of Premier Doug Ford’s family friend Ron Taverner as the next OPP commissioner.
In a letter sent to Ontario’s Ombudsman Paul Dube on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, the interim head of the OPP, said there are “growing concerns” about the hiring process that led to the recent appointment of Mr. Taverner to lead the country’s second-largest police force.
“If the hiring process remains enveloped in questions of political interference, the result will be irreparable damage to police independence,” Dep. Commissioner Blair wrote in the letter.
“OPP officers have shared with me their concerns that the process was unfair and their feeling that the independence of the OPP is now called into question.”
Dep. Commissioner Blair, who was also in the running for the job, is also asking that Supt. Taverner’s appointment be delayed until a review is complete. Supt. Taverner was set to start on Dec. 17. He has hired an attorney, Julian Falconer, to represent him in his complaint.
Mr. Ford has come under increasing scrutiny for his government’s decision to appoint Supt. Taverner, a mid-level Toronto police commander who didn’t meet the initial requirements for the job.
Mr. Ford has said he had nothing to do with the hiring process, which he said was recommended by a three-member independent panel, which included Supt. Taverner’s former boss.
Neither Mr. Ford’s office nor Supt. Taverner immediately responded to request for comment on Tuesday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.