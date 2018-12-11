OPP interim head calls on Ombudsman to review Ford friend Ron Taverner’s appointment

Open this photo in gallery Doug Ford (left) with Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner at the 2016 Reena Foundation gala. Elevator

The acting head of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking the province’s Ombudsman to delay and review the appointment of Premier Doug Ford’s family friend Ron Taverner as the next OPP commissioner.

In a letter sent to Ontario’s Ombudsman Paul Dube on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, the interim head of the OPP, said there are “growing concerns” about the hiring process that led to the recent appointment of Mr. Taverner to lead the country’s second-largest police force.

“If the hiring process remains enveloped in questions of political interference, the result will be irreparable damage to police independence,” Dep. Commissioner Blair wrote in the letter.

“OPP officers have shared with me their concerns that the process was unfair and their feeling that the independence of the OPP is now called into question.”

Dep. Commissioner Blair, who was also in the running for the job, is also asking that Supt. Taverner’s appointment be delayed until a review is complete. Supt. Taverner was set to start on Dec. 17. He has hired an attorney, Julian Falconer, to represent him in his complaint.

Mr. Ford has come under increasing scrutiny for his government’s decision to appoint Supt. Taverner, a mid-level Toronto police commander who didn’t meet the initial requirements for the job.

Mr. Ford has said he had nothing to do with the hiring process, which he said was recommended by a three-member independent panel, which included Supt. Taverner’s former boss.

Neither Mr. Ford’s office nor Supt. Taverner immediately responded to request for comment on Tuesday.