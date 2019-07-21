 Skip to main content

Canada OPP investigating after motorcylist found dead in ditch

Trent Lakes, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Provincial police in Ontario say they are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was found dead on the side of a road.

OPP say investigators believe the crash occurred between 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Sunday in Trent Lakes, Ont.

They say the male motorcyclist was found in a ditch by a passerby.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and the identity of the man has not been released.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with information on the crash to come forward.

